ROCHESTER, Minn. — Reports of new COVID-19 cases across Minnesota remain steady, and state health officials are bracing for a potential wave of holiday-related cases.

On Sunday, Minnesota Department of Health officials reported another 714 cases and six more COVID-related deaths in the state.

Four people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area in ages ranging from their mid- to late-50s to 84 years old. Two people in Beltrami County died of the illness — one person in their 40s and another in their mid- to late-70s.

New case counts remain relatively high while the severity of cases remains low compared to the first peak of the outbreak in May. So far in September, fewer than 300 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 per day.

The last two major holidays have brought changes in both those categories. Around Memorial Day, Minnesota saw a peak of about 600 people hospitalized for the illness per day. New case counts dropped to a seven-day rolling average of fewer than 500 cases per day through June until new cases surged again following Independence Day. Since then, case counts have remained steady and higher with a seven-day rolling average of more than 700 new cases per day, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday.

While testing volume increased through June into July from 10,000 processed tests per day to more than 20,000, so did the percentage of positive tests, with the rate increasing from 4.3% to 5.5% now, Malcolm said,

As of Sunday, 284 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment with 143 of them requiring intensive care treatment.

A total of 80,587 coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the state since the first case in Minnesota was announced in March. Statewide, 1,857 people have died from the illness.