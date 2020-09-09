ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported 282 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths from the illness on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Four of the seven deaths were among residents of congregate living facilities.

The new laboratory confirmed case total is 81,868. The new death total in state is 1,869.

Single deaths were reported among residents of Stearns and LeSeur counties, as well as two deaths in Dakota County and three deaths in Hennepin County.

The state reported 5,373 tests for the day.

There are 263 persons hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 137 in ICU settings.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.