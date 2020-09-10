RIVER FALLS — Results from 48 tests received Wednesday turned up no positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, according to the UW System's new coronavirus dashboard and daily reporting system.

The Sept. 9 report — which was posted Thursday, Sept. 10, and lists COVID-19 test results received by 4:30 p.m. the day prior — was the second such report since the online system launched this week, coinciding with students returning to campus. The Sept. 8 report posted Wednesday showed one positive case out of 103 tests conducted at UW-River Falls.

UWRF also provides updates through its own dashboard (www.uwrf.edu/Falcons-Forward/COVID-19-Dashboard.cfm). The school reports four cumulative positive COVID-19 results out of 397 tests for the dates Sept. 3-9.

PREVIOUSLY: UW System president touts coronavirus testing plan as fall semester begins

UW-Madison led the system in the most positive test results Sept. 9 with 25 out of 128 tests conducted, or a positivity rate of just under 20%, according to the dashboard.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank took steps this week to limit student gatherings for undergraduates and suspended in-person classes through Sept. 25 in response to increasing positive COVID-19 tests over a two-week span.

UW System President Tommy Thompson in a news release Wednesday supported Blank's decision, while noting the situation is different at each of the system's 13 universities.

"At this time, the other 12 universities are continuing to operate as expected,” he said.

There are approximately 170,000 students in the UW System across 26 campuses.