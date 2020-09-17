ROCHESTER, Minn. — Health officials in Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 17, announced the closest approximation yet of European-style, single-payer health screening in the context of COVID-19, rolling out a four-week, "no-barriers testing" initiative to better utilize the state's large unmet testing capacity.

The health department plans to conduct 3-6 events each week in undertested locations across the state, including border communities and other overlooked regions. The program is meant to bridge the time until a planned statewide network of pop-up saliva testing locations are ready to open in late October.

"They are open to anyone who feels they need to be tested," said State Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm of the no-barriers events during an afternoon press call on Thursday. "You don't need to have insurance or an ID. We just need your name and a way to contact you with results."

Health officials said the initiative, which will get underway next week with events in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca, is designed to meet rising levels of community spread — the contracting of the illness with no known source.

"We are deeply concerned about the spike in cases in communities all over Minnesota by people who don't know how they contacted the virus," said state health department deputy commissioner Dan Huff. "It's critical to test a lot of people and identify positive cases early to slow that spread. Testing lets people know they are infected, and that they need to get isolated to protect others."

Huff described the health department as "nervously watching" spikes now underway in Iowa and the Dakotas, which recently had the highest rates of new cases per capita in the country. He listed a host of reasons why someone might use a mobile clinic as opposed to visiting a doctor for a test, cases that would otherwise slip through the cracks.

"Some don't have insurance and don't know testing is free," Huff said. "Others have heard rumors of people getting charged for a related item with a test. Some may have had a bad experience at a doctor's office and now don't like going to doctors' offices. Still others tell us they are getting turned away for testing at their provider because they don't meet criteria."

In short, the state's fragmented mix of private and publicly run health systems has treated testing inconsistently, adhering to their individual objectives when the greater good of the state lies in removing all barriers from testing, even for the asymptomatic and possibly the worried well.

"We continue to try to work as a statewide connected system, to help the health systems fully utilize their own capacity," said Malcolm. "Health systems are making prioritization decisions based on their own situation, but we need regular sources of testing to be available, too."

Malcolm said the state has long since surpassed its so-called "moonshot" effort to reach testing capacity for 20,000 tests a day. "But we're not doing it, which means we still have unused capacity."

"This is really about trying to connect places and people who need testing with that capacity. When positive cases stay hidden, that causes more spread, and a detrimental impact to our schools, economy and people."

The events next week are scheduled as follows:

Sept. 23

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Itasca County Fairgrounds

1336 Fairgrounds Rd, Grand Rapids

Drive-thru

Registration link: Itasca County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Sept. 23-24

12-6 p.m.

Pine City Armory

1305 Main St, Pine City

Walk-up

Registration link: Pine City Community Testing: Schedule Appointment

Sept. 23-24

12-6 p.m.

Waseca High School Gym

1717 2nd St NW, Waseca

Walk-up

Registration link: Waseca Community Testing: Schedule Appointment

The state of Minnesota Thursday, Sept. 17, reported another 931 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total in the state to 86,732.

Ramsey and Hennepin counties were in the triple digits with 102 and 175 cases respectively. Twenty counties were in the double digits, with 11 of those reporting at least 20 cases in a single day. These included Clay (20), Olmsted (20), Scott (20), Freeborn (25), St. Louis (29), and Washington counties (29). Suburban northern metro Anoka County hit 66 for the day, with suburban southern metro Dakota County reporting 49 new cases.

Stearns County in central Minnesota reported 41 cases, a number common in counties three times its population.

The soaring case numbers come in the wake of 19,743 new tests reported for the day. Given the delays in test results, however, the crush of new cases on Thursday likely reflects soaring test counts last weekend. The testing high today could deliver another spike in cases by early next week.

The state recorded nine deaths Thursday, all but one in the metro. One death each was recorded in Dakota, Anoka and St. Louis counties, with six deaths recorded in Hennepin County, including one person in their early 40s.

There have been 106 deaths in the last two weeks, compared to 92 in the previous two weeks. There are 242 Minnesotans hospitalized with the virus, with 132 in an ICU setting.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.