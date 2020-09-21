ROCHESTER, Minn. — A day after setting a one-day record for new cases at 1,318, the state of Minnesota reported 937 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 21. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case count to 90,942.

The new cases include 87 cases in Dakota County, 32 cases in Olmsted County, 40 cases in Stearns County, and 43 cases in St. Louis County.

Four more Minnesotans were reported to have died of the virus. One death each was reported in Beltrami, Douglas, Mower and Renville counties. Two of the deceased were residents of long-term care.

To date, 1,969 Minnesotans have died of the virus, and that total is likely to reach 2,000 by the first of October.

The state reported an additional 16,938 tests for the day. There are currently 256 residents hospitalized with the virus, 128 in an ICU setting.

