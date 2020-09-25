ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers include MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff and MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

