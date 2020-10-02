ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will provide updates on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 and take questions from state high school journalists at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Walz will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

