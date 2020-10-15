ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nineteen more Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus and its complications, and new cases continue to climb, state health officials reported Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 additional deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total number of Minnesotans who've perished from the illness to 2,199. And another 1,108 tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional cases come a day after the state reported its highest number of fatalities from the illness since early June and the number of deceased is the second-highest the state has reported since June. The newly reported deaths included people from around the state and the deceased range in age from their early 30s to their late 90s. Details about one of those who died were not immediately available.

Eleven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. Residents in long-term care facilities have comprised the majority of those who've perished from the disease and the state in recent days has activated National Guard troops to staffing support in facilities in Austin and Hibbing where outbreaks of the illness had been recently reported.

In the last two days, 64 more Minnesotans were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 11 required intensive care. Since the pandemic took hold in Minnesota, 2,362 Minnesotans have required ICU care for the illness and its complications. And 104,547 who've tested positive for COVID-19 no longer require isolation.

