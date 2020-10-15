ELLSWORTH — A community COVID-19 testing site will be open Mondays Oct. 19-Dec. 7 at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, located at the corner of highways 10 and 63, Pierce County Public Health announced Thursday.

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services will provide heated garage space for drive-through testing administered by the Wisconsin Army National Guard, a news release states. The site will be open for appointments 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays.

READ MORE: Wisconsin judge blocks 25% occupancy cap in latest blow to Gov. Evers' pandemic response | River Falls Chamber of Commerce office closes after director tests positive for COVID-19 | Friday night in a college town during a pandemic, 6 months later

“Having easy access to testing in rural communities can be challenging, but thanks to our partners who made this site possible, many more families and individuals will not have to travel as far for testing this fall," Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said.

According to a news release:

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus is eligible for testing. Please note the following:

Testing at this site will be available on Mondays, from 10AM to 6PM, from October 19th through December 7th.

All testing is drive-up without appointments. Pre-registration on the day of your test is recommended to speed up the testing process: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Please enter the testing site on Hwy 63.

The test is for any Wisconsin resident who has symptoms or is a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

The test is free and no insurance is needed.

Parents/guardians must be present to consent for testing minors aged 5 to 17.

Additional free testing sites are available in the region. These sites can be found on the WI DHS website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.

For more information about symptoms and testing, visit the Pierce County COVID-19 Hub: https://covid-piercecounty-wi.hub.arcgis.com/.