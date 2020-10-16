ST. PAUL — New coronavirus cases surged by more than 2,200 and 13 more Minnesotans died from the illness, state health officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, Oct. 16, reported that 2,297 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, the largest jump in one-day totals the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. The number comes as the state continues efforts to ramp up testing availability in the face of growing instances of community spread of the illness.

Testing rates also ballooned, with nearly 44,398 new PCR and antigen tests completed Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the daily report, though the rate of positive cases among those tested remained relatively steady.

Another 13 Minnesotans, ranging in age from their late 50s to more than 100 years old, have died due to COVID-19, the state reported Friday. Six of those were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, while six resided in private residences. Another individual who died of COVID-19 lived a group home.

In total, 2,212 Minnesotans have perished of COVID-19 and its complications.

Another five Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and one required intensive care, the department reported. Since the pandemic took hold in Minnesota, 2,375 have been placed in ICU care and 105,120 have been able to come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

State health officials were set to address the newly reported infections and deaths Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

