ROCHESTER, Minn. — State health officials on Wednesday, Oct. 21, unveiled their first plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with the expectation that such a vaccine could become available could be in the coming months.

There are several vaccines currently in Phase III trials, creating the potential for one to become available as early as December, although the timeline remains unclear. The leading four manufacturers are Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca.

Last week officials at the Minnesota Department of Health submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a preliminary draft of how they intend to distribute vaccines.

According to those filings, any such effort will be divided into three phases, with the first phase involving prioritization of those most vulnerable and critical health care workers, a population that could number in the hundreds of thousands. The state also will employ mobile clinics and use pharmacies to make the vaccine available for hard-to-reach populations.

Health officials have posted the state's interim COVID-19 vaccination plan online, but it largely comes down to mundane details surrounding storage and handling, allocation, safety monitoring, accompanied by ethical working principles like transparency and fairness.

The vaccine will come at no charge, and the state pledges that "any vaccine distributed in Minnesota must meet the same standards as any other vaccine," according to MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann.

"We like what we see happening in terms of the FDA's oversight of the standards, and at the same time, we pledge that we will not administer a vaccine in Minnesota that we don't feel is safe and effective," said Jan Malcolm, state commissioner of health. The FDA now requires over half of those in each trial be monitored for two months to determine safety. Two trials were recently paused for safety concerns.

One issue left to be addressed is what constitutes efficacy. Critics have argued as of late September that the trial protocols for the four vaccine manufacturers do not include protection from death or even protection from infection as a mark of success. Preventing infection with coronaviruses is considered out of reach. Three of the four do not even seek to discover if the vaccine prevents hospitalization. The trials are structured to determine if, when a person with the vaccine is infected, they do not develop mild symptoms.

Pharma companies may not guarantee a successful outcome for COVID-19 vaccines. Most are not emphasizing the important ramifications of Covid-19 that people are most interested in preventing. Learn more about the problems with these vaccine protocols:https://t.co/nwePbMEqRy — William Haseltine (@WmHaseltine) September 24, 2020

As of press time the Minnesota Department of Health did not reply with an answer to the question of what is their minimum expectation for proof of effectiveness in a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered within Minnesota.

Also on Wednesday, health officials announced another 35 deaths, matching a high number last seen on May 28.

"We've been alarmed by these findings but not surprised," Malcolm said. "... It is pretty darned impossible to keep the virus out of long-term care settings with this degree of spread all over the state. Health care workers getting exposed, being asymptomatic and bringing it back into these facilities is what's driving these cases."

Health officials said that deaths are shifting into Greater Minnesota as well.

"As we see lagging indicators like deaths start increasing, I think we will see more and more deaths from Greater Minnesota," Ehresmann said. "Just because of the high caseload in that area."

The state recorded on Wednesday one death each in Washington, Wadena, Mille Lacs, McLeod, Lac qui Parle and Isanti counties; two deaths each in Morrison, Mower, St. Louis, Todd, Anoka and Dakota counties; four in Stearns County; five in Ramsey County and eight in Hennepin County. Twenty-five of the deaths were among residents of long-term care.

"More cases are going to lead to more people with serious disease including the potential for long-term complications we are only beginning to understand, more people in the hospital and more deaths," Malcolm said. "We need to brace ourselves for that. We need everybody to understand the trajectory we are on unless we make changes.

"COVID doesn't just happen to the one person who gets infected. Even if you don't get seriously ill, you're likely to pass that along in your household or community and you have no way of knowing who that's going to strike. A decision to not stay home when you're ill, to not get tested, to go to a gathering or to not wear a mask isn't just about you. It's about all of us and what kind of the next few months we're going to have."

Health officials reported another 1,082 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The cases come on the heels of nearly 15,500 new tests on Tuesday. There are now 588 Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, 160 in an ICU setting.

