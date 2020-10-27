ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported 15 deaths and 2,178 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Two-thirds of the day's deaths were recorded in Greater Minnesota.

The outstate counties represented in the day's death reports included Big Stone, Carlton, Koochiching, LeSueur, Martin, Morrison, Nicollet, Renville and St Louis counties, all having lost one resident. Three residents of Hennepin, one in Ramsey and one in Anoka County were also among the deceased.

The new deaths bring the cumulative lives lost to COVID-19 in the state to 2,368.

Of those, 58 have been Minnesotans under the age of 50, and 187 have been Minnesotans under the age of 60.

Four of the deaths recorded Tuesday were among persons in their 50s, and four were residents of long-term care.

Among the regions showing high case activity on a population basis, Stearns County in central Minnesota logged 101 new cases Tuesday, the second straight day this week that county has posted new cases in in the triple digits.

Counties surrounding Stearns County also saw elevated case numbers. Wright County reported 71 cases Tuesday, Kandiyohi County reported 47 cases and Todd County reported 37 cases.

Polk County, on the state's northwestern border, reported 48 cases, while cases were also elevated on the state's eastern border with Wisconsin, where Chisago and Washington counties reported 41 and 104 cases, respectively.

Wisconsin set a one-day record with 64 deaths on Tuesday, and 5,262 new cases. The highest one-day loss of life to the illness in Minnesota was 35 deaths, recorded on May 28.

Scott County in the southern metro is spiking on Tuesday, with 65 cases for the day.

The new cases Tuesday came from 14,783 tests.

