RED WING — Citing increasing community spread of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System in southeastern Minnesota announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, a no-visitor policy at all in- and outpatient facilities.

The policy goes into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to a news release. The change includes Mayo Clinic Health System locations, but not hospitals and clinics in Rochester.

"Our test positivity rates continue to increase in southern Minnesota, which indicates there is more community spread of the virus," said Dr. Deepi Goyal, regional chair of clinical practice for the Southeast Minnesota Region. "We know these restrictions can be difficult for some patients and their families, but we believe it is necessary to take these steps to protect our patients and our staff."

Exceptions will be made for a single visitor for inpatient pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as one visitor for outpatient care if the patient is a minor or requires physical/cognitive assistance, the news release states.

No end date for the no-visitor policy has been made.

According to a news release:

"Mayo Clinic has implemented various modes of technology for patients to stay in contact with family and friends while hospitalized. Care team members also will help patients use their personal and other electronic devices to communicate with loved ones.

"All patients, visitors and staff must wear a mask, per Mayo Clinic policy. Visitors should bring their own mask or covering to wear while at a Mayo facility. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided by Mayo Clinic Health System."

