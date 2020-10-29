ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported 2,872 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29. There have now been more than 140,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Of the new cases, 1,595 or 55% were in counties outside of the Twin Cities seven-county metro area, an 80-county grouping which has just 45% of the state population.

The state's most populous counties — Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota, led the day's new case counts, but no longer are the only areas posting cases in the triple digits. In outstate Minnesota, St. Louis County had 114 cases, and Stearns County had 171 cases.

Other notable hotspots include Becker County with 32 cases for the day, Clay County with 65, and Wright County with 73 cases.

The state reported 32 deaths on Thursday, ranging in age from their late 50s to over 100. The statewide death total is now 2,419.

Of the day's losses to COVID-19, 20 were residents of outstate regions, a proportion coming out to 62% of the day's mortality figures.

The state reported on Thursday an additional 27,000 tests for the day, approaching the limit of the system's voluminous testing capacity prior to the addition of saliva testing centers now coming online across the state.

