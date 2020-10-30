EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Hospitals in northwest Wisconsin are at risk of being overwhelmed if COVID-19 infection rates continue to grow, Mayo Clinic Health System administrators warned Friday, Oct. 30.

“We’re facing a sobering reality in Eau Claire and in our surrounding communities,” said Dr. Rick Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin region, during an online news conference.

He announced Mayo Clinic Health System sites in northwest Wisconsin would begin to temporarily defer elective medical procedures starting Saturday, Oct. 31, in an effort to free up beds and staff in response to surging COVID-19 infections. Trauma and emergency care will continue as normal.

There were 70 patients with COVID-19 in Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals in the region, whereas a typical influenza season would see around five to 10 hospitalizations at any given time, Helmers said.

Community transmission of coronavirus also is affecting Mayo Clinic Health System staff, said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration. There were 230 staff members out due to COVID-19 infection or exposure in the northwest Wisconsin region, mostly as a result of community — not workplace — exposure, he said.

Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota earlier in the week announced a no-visitor policy at all in- and outpatient facilities due to increasing community spread of COVID-19.

There have been 220,092 cases and 1,972 deaths in Wisconsin as of Friday, according to the Department of Health Services. The state reached a new record for single-day deaths on Oct. 27 with 64 deaths reported among confirmed cases.

Pam White, chief nursing officer with Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin, asked for community members to forego trick-or-treating this Halloween and avoid medium and large gatherings.

“We all must remain vigilant and on guard, even though we are tired,” White said.

The state health department tracks hospital bed and ventilator availability by Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions. St. Croix and Pierce counties as well as part of Pepin County are in HERC’s Northwest Region.

As of Thursday the region had 23% of staffed hospital beds available and 132 ventilators on hand, according to DHS . There were 19 hospitalized patients on ventilators in the region.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Thursday an expansion of COVID-19 testing efforts statewide, including 71 new free community testing sites open through Dec. 10. The sites will be staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Locally, drive-through testing is available on certain dates at Somerset Fire Department, United Fire in Hammond and Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services in Ellsworth. For more information, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm .

“Testing plays a critical role in protecting our friends and family from further spread of the virus and helps us to understand disease activity around the state,” DHS Secretary-designee Palm said in a news release. “If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, we encourage you to visit one of these testing sites, isolate away from others, and let your close contacts know they may have been exposed. Your efforts to keep those around you safe will help stop the spread.”

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or had contact with someone who tested positive are encouraged to get tested, isolate from others and inform close contacts of the possible exposure, Palm said.

Local numbers

Here are the local COVID-19 numbers as of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, according to state and county health departments:

St. Croix County

Cases: 1,974

Probable cases: 100

Deaths: 11

Pierce County

Cases: 765

Probable cases: 235

Deaths: 7

Pepin County