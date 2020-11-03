ELLSWORTH — The Pierce County health department is asking residents who test positive for COVID-19 to help with notifying people they may have exposed in response to contact tracers being overwhelmed by a recent surge in cases.

“Despite preparing for an increase in cases by hiring and training additional contact tracing staff, we do not have the capacity to handle the large surge of cases we are currently seeing," Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. "We are still contacting people who test positive, but we need their help in notifying their contacts and telling them to quarantine.”

Pierce County Public Health guidance:

If you test positive

Stay home for 10 days past symptom onset. If, at day 10, you still have a fever or other symptoms haven't improved, stay home until symptoms improve.

Contact your close contacts. You were infectious starting 2 days before your symptoms developed (or 2 days before your test was collected if you don't have symptoms). Call or text everyone who you had close contact with and tell them to quarantine for 14 days and consider getting a test. Consider using a free, confidential text/email service to contact your contacts.

If you went to work while infectious, call your employer and tell them to identify and exclude all close contacts.

Make sure your household members stay home. Household members who cannot completely separate from the positive case must stay home for 14 days after the case recovers and leaves isolation.

If you're a close contact

Close contacts need to self-quarantine and self-monitor to protect themselves and the community. A “close contact” is anyone who was within six feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes or had direct physical contact (hugging, shaking hands). Close contacts need to:

Quarantine for 14 days past the date of last contact with the positive case. If they live in a household with someone who's positive and couldn't completely separate, they need to stay home for 14 days after the case recovers (usually 10 days after symptom onset).

Get tested if they develop symptoms. If a close contact tests negative during their quarantine period, they still need to complete the full 14-day quarantine. That is because testing while the virus may be in the body but not replicating at detectable levels yet may result in a false negative test.

If an employee tests positive

Your local health department may not reach out to notify you or assist you with contact tracing.

A supervisor must identify and quarantine all close contacts of an identified staff person who tests positive for COVID-19. Close contacts are those that were within six feet for more than 15 minutes cumulative during a 24-hour period while the case was infectious (24 hours before symptoms developed).

during a 24-hour period while the case was infectious (24 hours before symptoms developed). Ensure close contacts complete their 14-day quarantine. If a close contact tests negative during their quarantine period, they still need to complete the full 14-day quarantine. That is because testing while the virus may be in the body but not replicating at detectable levels yet may result in a false negative test.

“We are pleading with people to take this seriously. When levels of disease are this high in the community, we can’t keep COVID-19 out of facilities like ours, no matter how careful we are,” said Kevin Larson, administrator of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care, in a news release.

The number of new cases in a week grew from 40 to 156 over the past month, according to Pierce County Public Health. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 increased 52% in the western Wisconsin region from Oct. 7-20.

