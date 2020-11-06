ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include:

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann

MDH Health Regulation Director Michelle Larson

Annette Greely, President of Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis

Minnesota Department of Administration Assistant Commissioner Erin Campbell

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.