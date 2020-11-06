Due to record high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and in Goodhue County, contacting cases is taking longer, Jessica Seide with the county announced Friday, Nov. 6.

Minnesota Department of Health and Goodhue County Health and Human Services ask anyone newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to personally notify people they have had close contact with and direct them to quarantine for 14 days since their last contact.

A close contact generally means being less than six feet from someone with COVID-19 for a cumulative 15 minutes — not consecutive — or more throughout a 24-hour period. However, even shorter periods of time or longer distances can result in spread of the virus, the health department cautions.

Notification should be made if there was close contact with the positive case while they had symptoms as well as during the 48 hours before symptoms developed. If asymptomatic, please notify close contacts from the 48 hours before being tested, according to the health department.

Pierce County Public Health made a similar announcement Nov. 3, where a surge in cases has overwhelmed contact tracing there.

There have been 961 total positive cases in Goodhue County, 323 of which were active as of Friday, according to the county health department. There have been 17 deaths due to COVID-19.