Intent on putting the divisiveness of the 2020 election in the rearview mirror and bringing attention back to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, called on Wisconsinites to come together in agreeing to stay home.

"I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don’t get this virus under control," Evers said in a primetime address.

He announced the signing of Executive Order #94, advising residents of the Badger State to stay home except for necessary trips such as going to work, getting groceries or refilling prescriptions. It also reiterates the need for a host coronavirus mitigation measures including avoiding gatherings, washing hands and wearing face coverings.

Let’s #StayHomeSaveLives, let’s get to work, and let’s move forward, together. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 11, 2020

Businesses meanwhile are encouraged to limit capacity and have workers clock in from home when possible. Additional guidelines are available at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation website.

The governor's order amounts to a list of strong recommendations, stopping short of prohibiting travel like the "Safer at Home" order did back in March. That order was later struck down by the state Supreme Court. Evers again criticized the high court's decision Tuesday night, arguing that it "hamstrung our ability to respond to this virus by using the tools supported by science and public health experts."

It took more than seven months to reach 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, but only 36 days to add another 100,000 cases, Evers said. At the current rate of infection, the state will see another 100,000 cases in 20 days.

"It's not safe to go out, it’s not safe to have others over — it's just not safe. And it might not be safe for a while yet," Evers said. "So, please, cancel the happy hours, dinner parties, sleepovers, and playdates at your home. And if a friend or family member invites you over, offer to hang out virtually instead."

There have been a total of 2,913 COVID-19 cases in St. Croix County (1,551 active cases) and 1,228 in Pierce County as of Nov. 10, according to the county health departments.

Statewide there were 61,944 active cases as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services. The health department reported 66 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the ongoing death toll to 2,395.

Evers also announced he would introduce new COVID-19 response legislation in the coming days.

The governor's address can be viewed on YouTube.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES: New Richmond middle, high schools going all virtual next week| Community effort needed to keep kids in school, Hudson district says | River Falls School Board OKs winter sports plan, eases distancing for music students