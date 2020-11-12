Gov. Tim Walz said on Thursday that he believes the state will surpass 300,000 total cases in the next two weeks.

The state reported 39 deaths on Thursday. The death total in Minnesota now stands at 2,793. The new deaths included one person in Stearns County in their 30s, and one person in Dakota County in their 40s. Two-thirds of the deaths were recorded in greater Minnesota.

Twenty-five of the 39 deaths were among residents of congregate living.

The state reported nearly 43,000 tests on Thursday, and put out the call for all persons between 18-35, whether symptomatic or not, to be tested. The call is an effort to guage the percentage of young adults carrying COVID-19 asymptomatically.

