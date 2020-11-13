ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 5,552 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 13. The new cases bring the total case count in the state to 207,339.

The new cases came on top of a record-setting day for new tests, as the state reported nearly 49,000 tests taken. The 48,915 new tests meant that 2,093,262 Minnesotans have now been tested for the virus.

Also on Friday, the state reported 46 additional deaths from the illness, the second-highest one-day total after the 56 deaths reported on Wednesday. One of the deaths reported Friday was a resident of Clay County in their 20s.

Of the 46 deaths reported Friday, 33 or over 70% were recorded outside the seven-county metro area. Since Monday, 183 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, making it the deadliest week since the start of the outbreak.

Gov. Tim Walz will be joining a news conference later today to discuss the pandemic.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.