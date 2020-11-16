ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will join frontline workers to urge Minnesotans to take steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.