The new deaths broke the previous one-day record of 56 deaths set one week ago, on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The deaths were recorded in 35 separate counties from across the state, with 40 or 60% of the 67 deaths among residents of greater Minnesota, and with the youngest a person in their 50s in Stearns County. Residents of long-term care accounted for 51 of the 67 deaths.

The state also reported an additional 5,102 new cases on Wednesday, with a dozen counties reporting more than 100 cases for the day. The new cases come on over 33,000 additional tests for the day.

There are now 1,351 Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 351 in an ICU setting. The pressure being placed on the health care system by these numbers is considered unprecedented since the start of the pandemic.

It is exacerbated by the high number of health care staff becoming sidelined by COVID-19 themselves, leading to health systems with beds but not enough staff to use them in a tight national marketplace for temporary help.

The coming days are considered critical in easing the pressure on the health care system, which is already transferring patients to distant facilities in order to cope with full ICUs.

State officials are appealing to residents to forgo get-togethers on Thanksgiving, wear masks and social distance. Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses.

