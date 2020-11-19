ST. PAUL — Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease continued to surge in Minnesota as the state prepared to shut down bars, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings for a month, state health officials reported Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 7,877 more people had tested positive for the illness and 72 more had perished from COVID-19 and its complications. The totals mark the largest single-day total of fatalities from the illness and the second-largest hike in newly reported cases.

The new record number of COVID-19 related deaths comes a day after the state posted 67 more fatalities, which at the time was the highest number recorded in a single day. In total, 3,082 Minnesotans have died from the disease.

Reported COVID-19 tests also surged, according to Thursday's reports, though the rate of positive cases held relatively flat.

Additional hospitalizations and fatalities are expected to mount as higher numbers of Minnesotans test positive for the illness and as the sickest require intensive care to fight off the disease.

In the face of the widespread of COVID-19, state officials on Wednesday announced that a new set of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and preventing the state's hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed by new cases would take effect this week. Restaurants and bars will move to takeout and delivery only starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and gyms, pools, theaters, event centers and other places of public amusement will close down for four weeks.

Wedding and funeral receptions would also be prohibited and social gatherings are not to include people outside of one's household.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the proposed changes on Wednesday night and Thursday morning he told members of the Executive Council that the measures and substantial public support were needed to bend the curve of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“We’re going to need massive buy-in from the people of Minnesota to do the things to protect their neighbors and this executive order starts to do that,” Walz said.

The changes come a week after the governor set a 10 p.m. last call for bar and restaurant services and limited attendance at wedding receptions. But in the seven days since, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations outpaced the state's projections, Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

"The context for why this order at this time — and I think the governor has indicated very well — even just since the last week when you approved the prior executive order take the rate of growth in our cases has just accelerated beyond what any model had projected," she said.

Malcolm also noted that hospital admissions for COVID-19 had increased by 80% in the last two weeks alone and hundreds of health care workers had been infected in that timeframe while dozens more had to quarantine after possible exposure. The Mayo Clinic this week said that more than 900 employees had been sickened with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, in large part due to community spread.

Walz and state hospital officials on Thursday were set to speak with reporters about shortages in staffing and about the growing demand for hospital care to combat COVID-19.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.