ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan held a press call to announce additional funding for mental health services and highlight the importance of prioritizing mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Walz and Flanagan were joined by Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and Sue Abderholden, executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.

Watch a stream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.