We’ve heard it time and time again — we need to mask, maintain social distance, wash our hands and avoid large gatherings — but as evidenced by our ever-growing case numbers throughout Goodhue County and the state of Minnesota, COVID-19 fatigue has set in across our community.

It’s Time to Rethink Thanksgiving

Even though we have lost members of our community and many others are dealing with long- term health consequences from contracting the virus, we’ve become numb to the numbers and have forgotten the urgency of this pandemic.

The idea of social bubbles has given us a false sense of security. And the size of our bubbles has grown as people become fatigued by the sacrifices COVID-19 has forced us to make. The reality, though, is that it’s almost impossible to keep most bubbles uncontaminated. People often come into close contact with those who are COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic, which is one way COVID-19 continues to spread from bubble to bubble and across entire neighborhoods. This is why our businesses are unable to operate at full capacity, our children are having to leave classrooms, and our hospitals and healthcare workers and being pushed beyond their capacity.

We MUST act now and take new, bold steps to protect Goodhue County. It’s time to rethink Thanksgiving.

Please have a small celebration with your immediate household, and use technology to safely connect with friends and loved ones.

We’ve seen the damage COVID-19 can cause when we gather together — we need our community to work together so we can make sure our hospital system is there when we need it, get our kids back in a classroom, keep our beloved local businesses alive, and protect the lives and health of our residents.

We challenge you all to rethink your Thanksgiving plans to ensure we put the safety and wellbeing of our families, friends, businesses, schools, healthcare system and communities first, as an act of love and gratitude for everyone and everything we care about. We must also continue to wear our masks, maintain distance, wash our hands and practice all the tried and true safety measures we know to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. If not for ourselves, then for the sake our community.

The time to make a change is now. Protect Goodhue County.

Sincerely,