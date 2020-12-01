ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 3,570 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

More than 2,000, or 60%, of the state's new cases were in Greater Minnesota, which continues to be the primary source of spread according to a recent briefing from state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm.

Clearwater, Cottonwood, Kandiyohi, Mcleod, Morrison, Murray, Polk, Roseau and Stearns counties all have more than 125 cases per 10,000 residents for the most recent week recorded in mid-November, a category reserved for the greatest degree of spread.

The new cases on Tuesday were in 86 of the state's 87 counties, including:

64 cases in Crow Wing County;

87 cases in Wright County;

93 cases in Olmsted County;

98 cases in St. Louis County, and

152 cases in Stearns County.

There were 22 deaths recorded Tuesday, also predominantly in outstate Minnesota (12), with the youngest to die a person in their 50s from Sherburne County.

The number of deceased on Tuesday who were residents of long-term care was 17. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state is now 3,615.

The state recorded another 22,000 tests on Tuesday, putting the total number of residents having been tested at 2,539,000.

Hospitals continue to be stretched. The state health department has begun posting the number of staffed ICU beds available by region, and the data are eye-opening.

There are just five staffed ICU beds still available for all of south-central portion of the state, six for west-central Minnesota, seven for the northwest corner of the state, seven as well for the southwest corner of the state, and 13 staffed ICU beds for all of northeast Minnesota, a region that includes Duluth (population 85,000).

Statewide, with nearly 400 Minnesotans in the ICU for COVID-19 today, there are just 100 ICU beds still available to serve patients with the illness.

State health officials nervously await an expected surge of cases in another 10 days from residents who defied health orders and gathered with extended family for Thanksgiving, increasing spread.

While it was down 60% from last year, Sunday was the biggest travel day of the year so far for air travel.

