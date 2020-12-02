ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted public safety and first responders’ ability to respond to emergencies at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Walz and Harrington will be joined by Eagan Police Chief Roger New, paramedic Ross Chavez and Plato firefighter Jay Wood.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

