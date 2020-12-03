The St. Croix County COVID-19 drive-through testing location scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, has been moved to United Fire Department in Hammond, the county announced.

The move from the original location in Somerset was made to accommodate the flow of traffic and colder weather, according to a news release.

Updated Location

United Fire Department - Hammond, 1055 Clyde Hanson Dr. Hammond, WI 54015

Thursday, December 10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing at the fire department is available for any Wisconsin resident with symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. The tests are free, and no insurance is needed.

Although appointments are not required, pre-registration is recommended to speed up the testing process at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

All individuals receiving a test will remain in their vehicle. A parent or guardian must be present to consent for testing minors between the ages of 5 to 17.

There will be 650 tests available at this location. Testing is first come, first served. If unable to get a test, find additional testing locations listed on the St. Croix County website, www.sccwi.gov/961/COVID-19-Testing.