HUDSON — St. Croix County Public Health is turning to new contact tracing measures as it faces a high volume of new COVID-19 cases.

The department will begin sending automated text, phone and email alerts to residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, as contact tracers have not been able to contact everyone by phone within 24 hours, according to a news release.

The automated alerts will provide those who have tested positive with information about what to do next.

Alerts will come from the number 715-246-8224 and email covid19@sccwi.gov . The alerts will have a link to more information and a secure, confidential form to be completed.

A member of the county health department may follow up using a different phone number. Contact tracers and messages will never ask for money or payment, social security or bank account information.