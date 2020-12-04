ST. PAUL — State health and safety officials on Friday, Dec. 4, were set to address measures aimed at protecting residents of long-term care facilities as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb there and around Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Shawn Manke and long-term care providers were expected to discuss steps aimed at protecting long-term care residents during a live video address at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 5,371 more Minnesotans had tested positive for the illness and 61 more had died from COVID-19 and its complications. In all, 3,845 people in Minnesota have perished from the disease.

Thirty-six of those reported to have died from the illness lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Meanwhile, 24 resided in private dwellings and one lived in a group home. Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities have made up roughly 67% of deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

And health officials have ramped up testing measures in those settings as well as distancing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus to vulnerable individuals.

