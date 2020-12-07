ROCHESTER, Minn. — Calling it "a grim milestone," Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Dec. 7, announced that the state had surpassed 4,000 deaths from COVID-19.

An additional 21 deaths recorded on Monday brought the cumulative mortality figure to 4,005. Those deaths came following a weekend that brought 75 deaths on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

Walz added the dispiriting comparison Monday that South Korea, a high-density country with 51 million people — or 10 times the population of Minnesota — has just 549 COVID-19 deaths in total. "We had that many just in the past few weeks," Walz said.

The news came on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, an event that cost the United States 2,403 lives and thrust the nation into war.

The United States has surpassed 2,400 COVID-19 deaths each of the first four days this month.

In a reflection of the extraordinary use of advanced care technology spent to fight the illness, Minnesota this weekend surpassed 4,000 persons having been treated in the ICU.

The 4,002 COVID-19 ICU patients treated thus far represent a mixture of those who have survived as well as those who perished from the illness. In total, more than 18,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,205 persons now hospitalized, and 362 in the ICU.

Those numbers have decreased in recent days, but health officials believe this week will signal the start of a window that will reflect a new spike in cases from family gatherings and travel over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The state reported 5,296 new cases on Monday, and 17,200 over the last three days. With 356,152 cases so far, the state expects to surpass 400,000 total cases within the next week or so.

The state also announced on Monday it will adjust its formal quarantine guidance to better align with policy changes recently announced by the CDC.

The state had previously advised all those who have come into contact with a person known to be infectious with COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days. This recommendation can be reduced to 10 days if certain conditions are met, and it can be reduced to seven days if the person has a negative PCR test (saliva or swab) at least five days after exposure.

NEW: Minnesota has adopted CDC recommendations for shorter quarantines after potential exposure to COVID-19. It is still safest to wait 14 days to see if you contract the virus, but under certain conditions Minnesotans can end their quarantine in 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/vNMj7Te7OO — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 7, 2020

Previously, in a reflection of the fact that the illness can manifest itself asymptomatically, the formal guidance asked all persons who had come into contact with an infected person to quarantine for 14 days.

The change is meant to increase compliance while still promoting quarantine during the period of highest likelihood of spread.

It also aligns the advice long given to persons who test positive for COVID-19, a group that is asked to isolate for 10 days from the start of their symptoms or they feel better and have not shown a fever for 24 hours, whichever is longer.

In this respect, those who are exposed but not infected are no longer automatically sidelined for potentially more days than those with the illness itself, a quirk of the mitigation guidance reflecting the asymptomatic possibility, and one that undoubtedly proved confusing to many.

Health officials called the reduction in time required to quarantine a "refinement" of previous guidance, saying it does not have to do with new science, other than a known reduction of infectiousness at the end of the two-week period.

"The hope is that by trimming off the last few days when risk is lower, that will make more people follow the guidance and create fewer disruptions," said state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm at a Monday afternoon news conference. "Better compliance while taking away the less infectious period of quarantine can be a net gain from a public health perspective."

If people can quarantine for 14 days, Malcolm added, that is preferable.

Health officials added caveats to the new guidance. A 10-day quarantine can be considered only if:

The exposure was not within the same household.

The exposure was not in a congregate-care setting.

The exposed person is not a health care worker.

The exposed person has not tested positive or developed symptoms COVID-19, agrees to wear a mask, watch for symptoms for the full 14 days, and to get tested if they develop any symptoms.

"We get feedback all the time about the challenges of following the 14 day guidance," said state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann. "Our goal is to increase compliance at the point when people are most infectious."

