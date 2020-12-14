Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, announced the state health department had activated the federal government's plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine made by biotechnology company Moderna.

The program will begin Dec. 28 with onsite vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to a news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work in partnership with pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS to distribute the vaccine by Moderna, which was pending emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This announcement is another step forward toward ensuring our most vulnerable Wisconsinites get the vaccine quickly and safely,” Evers said.

Additional distribution details were forthcoming.

Earlier in the day it was announced the Department of Health Services anticipated the arrival of 49,725 doses of the separate Pfizer vaccine this week at regional distribution hubs.

According to a news release:

"Due to the initial limited supply of vaccine, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) developed Wisconsin-specific recommendations on vaccine prioritization. Based on these phase 1a recommendations from federal and state health experts, the first populations to receive vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. As Wisconsin begins to receive more vaccine doses from the federal government, the recommendations will expand beyond phase 1a."

“While we are excited and ready to begin vaccinating those that experts have identified as priority populations, we must remember that this is going to be a long process for everyone,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “We are asking Wisconsinites to be patient and continue to help slow the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, physical distancing, getting tested, and washing your hands.”

COVID-19 Numbers

There were 181 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County as of Dec. 13, according to the county health department, bringing the ongoing total to 2,600. The number of confirmed cases in St. Croix County was 4,836 as of Dec. 11.