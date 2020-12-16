ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, Dec. 16, announced that he would extend an order keeping restaurants and bars closed for indoor service and would authorize elementary schools to reopen with coronavirus mitigation measures in place.

The orders and tweaked restrictions on health clubs, social gatherings and other venues came two days before a monthlong set of curbs were set to lapse in Minnesota. Walz was set to announce the changes during a 1:15 p.m. address Wednesday.

In a news release, the first-term Democratic governor said hospital capacity in the state remains a concern but the recent closures helped curve the spread of the illness and bring down demand for hospital beds and ICU care. And because children face a lower risk of contracting the illness and developing severe symptoms, Walz said districts around the state would be able to opt for in-person learning with additional personal protective equipment and testing for teachers.

“The sun is rising across Minnesota. Vaccines have arrived and the light at the end of the tunnel is much brighter today than it was at the beginning of this four-week dial back,” Walz said. “This way forward will help bridge the gap to vaccination by continuing to protect hospital capacity while prioritizing getting our kids back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotans’ quality of life.”

The governor also announced that he would lift closures of gyms and fitness studios, youth and adult sports and outdoor entertainment venues. And restaurants, bars and breweries would be allowed to offer outdoor service. Additional capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements would also be involved in the reopenings.

Walz also announced that he would change restrictions on social gatherings beginning Friday to allow groups of up to 10 from at a maximum two households to gather indoors.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of the new or extended restrictions:

Elementary schools were set to get the okay to reopen as early as Jan. 18 with new mitigation measures in place. The decision on whether to use in-person instruction would be up to district leaders.

Restaurants, bars and breweries can remain open for takeout and delivery and will be able to offer outdoor service at 50% capacity with a maximum of 100 guests. The limit on people at each table is four and tables must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Indoor social gatherings, while still not recommended, would be allowed in groups of up to 10. Those gatherings are not to include people from more than two households. Outdoor gatherings can include up to 15 people from three households. The change is set to take effect Friday.

Gyms and health clubs will be allowed to reopen for individual exercise at 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Face masks and social distancing are required. Guidance for group classes is forthcoming and those will be allowed to restart Jan. 4.

Youth and adult sports can resume Jan. 4 with additional guidance set to come out ahead of that date.

Outdoor entertainment venues can reopen at 25% capacity of up to 100 people.

Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said the industry group was "gravely disappointed" to see the news of a continued closure of indoor restaurant and bar services after members urged the governor to allow business owners to reopen at 50% capacity.

"The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods," Rammer said. "Hospitality is a force for good in our communities, and the governor and his administration would be wise to leverage that force, rather than watch it flicker out."

And Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon on Wednesday said businesses were reaching a "crisis point" that could mean closures for some if restrictions weren't lifted.

Ahead of the announcement, business owners around the state on Tuesday announced that they would open in spite of existing executive orders requiring they stay closed. Health care leaders in the state urged Minnesotans to continue wearing facemasks in public, social distancing and limiting social gatherings to continue tamping down new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

