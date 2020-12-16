ELLSWORTH — The popular COVID-19 community testing site at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services will continue into 2021, the county health department announced Dec. 16.

The drive-through testing site administered by the National Guard operates Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests are offered free to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with a confirmed case. Parents must be present for minors ages 5-17.

Test results are available within a few days.

“While we wait for widespread community access to a vaccine, testing remains an important tool," Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release. "People who have been exposed to the virus or those with even the mildest of symptoms need to get tested because we need to find out if they're infected and if they've been transmitting the virus to others.”

No appointment is needed for the drive-through testing, though pre-registration on the day of is recommended to speed up the process. Details can be found at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is at the corner of Highway 10 and Highway 63. The entrance for COVID-19 testing is off Highway 63.

Though distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to regional hubs began this month, the first doses will go to frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Until vaccines are widely available, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged residents to continue to avoid unnecessary travel, wear face coverings in public and practice social distancing, among other measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The seven-day average of positive tests has been on the decline since an uptick following Thanksgiving, according to the DHS pandemic website, but health experts warned of the potential for another surge in COVID-19 cases caused by December holiday gatherings.

More than 440,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,122 have died of the disease as of Dec. 15, according to DHS.

There were more than 170 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pierce County over the past week. In St. Croix County, there were 2,373 active cases as of Wednesday morning.