FARGO — This time last year most in the area hadn't even heard of COVID-19. Everybody was just out living their lives. Now, it seems like the virus is all we hear about. It has changed our worlds.

Reporters from all over the Forum Communications network, spanning four states, have been documenting these changes from the very beginning and are now presenting a 20-part series how the pandemic impacted the way we live, work, play and love.

The series, "2020: The Year That Changed Us", kicks off with a half hour documentary Friday, Dec. 18, written and hosted by InForum Reporter Robin Huebner. The documentary runs on WDAY TV at 6:30 p.m. and will be published to all Forum Communications websites, including InForum.com.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 19, in-depth stories will be rolled out in Forum-owned newspapers, e-editions and websites every day for 19 days, each delving into another way the coronavirus has affected us, from the workplace and education, to sports, economics, politics and everything in between.



