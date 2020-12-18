Mayo Clinic Health System is adjusting the hours of its COVID-19 testing sites:

Albert Lea ― 210 St. Mary Ave.

Austin ― 510 2nd Avenue NW.

Owatonna ― 134 Southview St.

Red Wing ― 1407 West Fourth St.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 18, these testing sites will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This change will focus on the hours where there is the most patient demand for testing.

Mayo Clinic Health System's COVID-19 testing sites provide a private, safe test environment for patients who meet screening criteria. The testing sites will continue to provide this service for the foreseeable future.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take these steps:

Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or their local health care provider to learn about getting tested. If they meet testing criteria, they will be directed to a local testing site.

to learn about getting tested. If they meet testing criteria, they will be directed to a local testing site. At the testing site, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions. Patients will be advised of next steps.

Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to assess each community's need for testing and adjust hours accordingly. Testing site hours also will be altered for the holiday season:

Thursday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, 2021: 1–4 p.m.

Patients experiencing life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, should call 911.