RIVER FALLS — The data can be harrowing and hard to comprehend as the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to grow. Nearly a year into the pandemic, the daily tallies can be easy to ignore.

But first-hand testimonials from those on the frontline of the public health crisis, some of whom have battled the disease themselves, maybe that can cause folks to stop and listen.

Nine community members representing health care, the business community, churches, local government and schools are doing just that. They are releasing a series of video testimonials as part of “Let’s Do Our Part, River Falls,” a coalition of local organizations with the goal of presenting a unified message about COVID-19 prevention.

The videos can be found at www.rfcity.org/LetsDoOurPart .

“The view of coalition members is that one voice is stronger than our individual voices,” said coalition member and city of River Falls communications manager Mary Zimmermann, “and resources and responsibilities can be shared to realize the group’s goals more quickly and efficiently.”

Each testimonial will feature “honest, personal, and compelling stories” about the pandemic, while also urging the community to continue following guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus, Zimmerman said.

The first video was released Dec. 16 featuring Dr. Ben Morgan, an internist with River Falls Area Hospital and Vibrant Health Family Clinics.

“One word I’d probably use is just ‘exhausting,'” he began his testimonial. “There’s just a certain amount of psychological exhaustion, you know, just having to think about this all the time. It’s always on your mind.”

Morgan compared the pandemic to playing a game with the difficulty level turned all the way up — requiring tasks to be done quicker, better and more efficiently.

Upcoming videos will feature an emergency room nurse, local pastor, teacher, contact tracer and more.

The coalition started in August 2020. Member organizations are:

Chippewa Valley Technical College

City of River Falls

Pierce County Public Health

River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

River Falls Area Hospital (Allina Health)

School District of River Falls

St. Croix County Public Health

University of Wisconsin – River Falls

Vibrant Health Family Clinics (Fairview Health Services)

The group’s next focus will be encouraging people to get vaccinated.