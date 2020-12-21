Staff in the system's Southeast Minnesota Region are getting the first round of the vaccine by Pfizer, with priority going to frontline workers and caregivers. The vaccine is optional for staff, according to Mayo Clinic Health System.

Vaccine availability is expected to expand to all health system staff in two to three months. Patient vaccinations will begin soon, but no firm date was provided this week.

"We are so excited to see the hard work and devotion of our teams paying off, and even more excited to see the vaccine coming to our friends, neighbors and colleagues as we hope for an end to this pandemic locally and worldwide," said Dr. Robert Albright Jr., regional vice president of the Southeast Minnesota Region.

Most frontline staff who elect to receive the vaccine will get their first shot in the next couple weeks. The second shot of the two-dose vaccine will be administered three weeks later.

"This vaccine is essentially an antidote to help stop the virus in its tracks, and it offers hope and healing from the devastating effects we've all seen during this pandemic," said Dr. Deepi Goyal, chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System's Southeast Minnesota Region. "As a physician who has taken care of patients suffering from the virus, and having the virus myself earlier this summer, this is a joyous moment for me both personally and professionally."

Though the vaccine is safe and effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, wash hands and follow local recommendations until the spread of COVID-19 has stopped.