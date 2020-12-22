SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota nursing homes were the hardest hit in the nation among a fall COVID-19 surge in the state, according to federal data underpinning a report published Tuesday, Dec. 22.

One in 10 nursing home residents in South Dakota have died from COVID-19, and more than 40% of nursing homes in the state have lost a 10th or more of their patients to the coronavirus, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity, based on analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services.

The report, published in partnership with the Huffington Post, follows reporting by in-state news outlets charting the devastation wrought by COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes, including the Mitchell Daily Republic, which in early December traced an outbreak of cases and deaths among long-term care residents in hard-hit Gregory County.

COVID-19 tears through Gregory County nursing homes, elderly population

The CPI report followed a number of nursing homes hard-hit by COVID-19, including the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, S.D., which reported its first positive test, by an employee in its business office, on Oct. 9.

The first of the home's 55 residents died Oct. 16, and 20 residents died over the following weeks. Those days were the worst of her career, Tieszen Memorial home administrator Laura Wilson told CPI.

“You almost feel like a battle zone,” Wilson said. “We said, ‘You know, right now, we just need to survive.’”

South Dakota's embattled nursing homes were fighting to ward off COVID-19 from their vulnerable residents while the state was deep into a surging coronavirus. The state garnered national headlines for being a COVID-19 hotpot, regularly at or near the top of national tracking charts for new cases and deaths per capita.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kristi Noem has held fast to her hands-off approach to the coronavirus, resisting calls for additional statewide restrictions, and casting doubt on the efficacy of mask mandates.

"For nine weeks in October and November, on average, nearly a quarter of all nursing homes in South Dakota told the federal government they were short on nursing staff, far more than the 16% that did so nationwide," according to the report. "On average, more than 40% of South Dakota nursing homes reported shortages of aides, more than double the nationwide figure. And 13% of South Dakota nursing homes during that time reported shortages of PPE — roughly the same as did nationwide."

Those who didn't respond to questions from the Center for Public Integrity for its reporting make up a long list. They include Noem, Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the state Department of Health, the state's long-term care ombudsman, the South Dakota Health Care Association and two trade associations representing nursing homes in the state.