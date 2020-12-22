ST. PAUL — State health officials reported an additional 1,714 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, bringing the total number of infections documented in the state to more than 400,000.

Minnesota is crossing that threshold as it approaches a COVID-19 death toll of 5,000. The state will likely record its 5,000th death this week even though it is, for the most part, recovering from the case surge that struck before Thanksgiving.

On a call with the media Monday, Dec. 21, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state's outlook is improving but it is by some measures "still in a high-risk situation." Bars and restaurants are being forced to close their dining rooms as a result while capacity limits on other businesses are being lifted.

Based on the last two weeks of complete data, she said, Minnesota was averaging a 63 new cases per 100,000 residents a day. National health officials say rates in excess of 10 cases per 100,000 people per day indicate uncontrolled spread. At the end of last week, Minnesota's seven-day average of COVID-19 tests that came back positive was 8.9%, however, below the 10% considered to be more serious.

Tuesday marked the second day in a row that Minnesota health officials reported fewer than 2,000 new cases, something that before Monday hadn't happened since late October. Of the newly reported infections announced Tuesday, dozens were documented in counties home to Minnesota's smaller cities, such as Clay, Douglas, Wright and Goodhue counties.

Twenty-four people were reported to have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 4,896. More than half the deaths announced Tuesday occurred outside of the Twin Cities metro area, and 16 of them occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalization rates in the state are also improving, though an additional 715 people were admitted to hospitals between this Tuesday and last. One hundred five of them were placed in intensive care.

