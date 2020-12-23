ELLSWORTH — Pierce County Public Health on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, issued a continued advisory to limit mass gatherings to 25% of the space's maximum capacity to help limit the spread of coronavirus while the region prepares to receive recently approved vaccines.

Locations without a posted occupancy are limited to no more than one person per 113 square feet.

The advisory, which was scheduled to end at the end of the month, excludes schools, child care, health care and houses of worship.

The extended advisory stays in effect until Jan. 31, 2021.

“No vaccines have been distributed to Pierce County healthcare or long-term care facilities yet, but we expect this will occur in January. Once we get those vaccines to our most vulnerable residents and those that care for them, we will begin loosening restrictions on high-risk activities, like indoor gatherings," Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release.

Though new cases and positivity rates have been on the decline in recent weeks locally and statewide, the 7-day average of new cases is nearly three times the "critical" threshold rate by the Harvard Global Health Institute, according to the health department. The county also has a higher rate of new cases than the statewide rate and compared to the Twin Cities metro area.

“With the support of the community, we have not needed to take formal enforcement actions on any facility under our mass gathering advisory," Snyder said.

She added: "Our local businesses are in a tough spot and haven’t gotten the help they need from the state and federal government to weather this crisis. We know that what we are asking people to do is hard, but we need vaccines available locally before we can move forward safely."

The health department urges the community to limit private gatherings.