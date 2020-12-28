The holiday season can be stressful all on its own, but add the COVID-19 pandemic and you have the potential for increased anxiety. With health concerns and potential financial worries, coupled with being inside for the winter, some relationships might be feeling the tension of too much togetherness.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, I was hearing a lot from couples that I work with, about how much they were appreciating the ability to spend more time together," says Dr. Jennifer Vencill, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist. "But that story is starting to shift a little."

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Vencill talks about positive habits, intentional communication and virtual counseling, and she offers strategies for struggling relationships.