RED WING — Goodhue County Health and Human Services started vaccine clinics this week for emergency first responders, starting Wednesday, Jan. 6, for workers in Red Wing.

The county's “Vaccinator Teams” got their shots on New Year's Eve, according to a news release. Those public health workers are now administering the vaccine to others.

Across the river in Pierce County, dozens of EMS and pharmacy workers got their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna last week.

It will be months before vaccines are widely available to the general public. Health departments ask residents to be patient while health care workers and long-term care facilities get the first doses of the limited number of available vaccine.

