“I am very eager to continue to move forward to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” RWFD Chief Mike Warner said. The vaccine was voluntary for firefighters and paramedics.

Warner said the process was quick and painless.

"I did not have any pain," he said. "It felt just like a flu shot."

The county's “Vaccinator Teams” got their shots on New Year's Eve, according to a news release. Those public health workers are now administering the vaccine to others.

Across the river in Pierce County, dozens of EMS and pharmacy workers got their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna last week.

It will be months before vaccines are widely available to the general public. Health departments ask residents to be patient while health care workers and long-term care facilities get the first doses of the limited amount of vaccine available.

"This is a moment for celebration and gratitude," according to Goodhue County HHS in an email Thursday. "However, we must have patience. It is going to take time to get to the point where we can throw away our masks and hug our neighbors again."

Local vaccine information is available at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19.