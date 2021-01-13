RIVER FALLS — A free COVID-19 community testing site at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will close Jan. 22, the university announced Wednesday.
More than 8,500 residents in Pierce County and the surrounding area utilized the rapid-results testing site since opening 10 weeks ago, according to a news release. The "surge" testing was part of a partnership between the UW System and U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Those looking to get tested at the site before it closes must register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. Questions can be directed to covid-19@uwrf.edu.
COVID-19 by the numbers...
- There were 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County over the past week, the county health department reported Tuesday, brining the ongoing total to 3,136. There have been 34 deaths from the disease.
- In St. Croix County, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 7,000 as of Jan. 12. Seven residents were hospitalized.