RIVER FALLS — A free COVID-19 community testing site at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will close Jan. 22, the university announced Wednesday.

More than 8,500 residents in Pierce County and the surrounding area utilized the rapid-results testing site since opening 10 weeks ago, according to a news release. The "surge" testing was part of a partnership between the UW System and U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Those looking to get tested at the site before it closes must register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. Questions can be directed to covid-19@uwrf.edu.

