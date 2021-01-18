ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will join the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to discuss the next steps in Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.

Walz will be joined by MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Will Phillips, State Director of AARP Minnesota, and Andrea Walsh, President and CEO of HealthPartners.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.