Mayo Clinic Health System on Wednesday, Jan. 27, announced it will contact its southeastern Minnesota patients when they are eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility is based on guidance from the federal and state governments, according to a news release. Minnesota is following a phased approach that prioritizes the initial doses for health care personnel, residents and workers of long-term living facilities and people aged 65 and up.

Mayo Clinic Health System patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a message through the system when they are eligible to be vaccinated. Those without an account will be notified by Mayo Clinic to make an appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System recommended patients create a Patient Online Services account, which will be the fastest way to be notified of vaccine eligibility. For more information visit www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/patient-online-services .

No waitlist, but high demand

There is no vaccine waitlist for Mayo Clinic Health System patients to sign up for — the health system said it completed that work for patients behind the scenes.

The health system has been receiving vaccine doses over time and expects demand to exceed its supply for the foreseeable future. The number of vaccine appointments will be limited by doses available.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s announcement is separate from a state of Minnesota vaccine pilot program announced this month.

Online resources

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media pages: Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Patients also are encouraged to monitor the websites for their state and county public health departments.

By the numbers…

Here are the state’s vaccine data as of Jan. 24, reported by Minnesota Department of Health: