ELLSWORTH — Pierce County eased its limit on mass gatherings to up to 50% of maximum capacity or no more than one person per 56 square feet.

The updated advisory will be in effect until Feb. 28, at which time it will be reviewed by the county health officer, according to a news release Jan. 26. The previous limit was 25% of a space’s maximum capacity.

“We are pleased that the county is doing better than we were in November and December in terms of newly identified cases, but we still have a significant level of disease in our community,” Health Officer AZ Snyder said. “We must continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus while vaccine is being distributed.”

The county’s COVID-19 disease activity was labeled as “very high” as of Jan. 20, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services .

Supply of vaccine is limited, and it will likely take weeks before residents aged 65 and up are able to get a shot, health officials cautioned.

“We have continued to see COVID-19 related deaths and outbreaks in long-term care facilities

this month. It is important we all continue distancing and masking so vulnerable community members don’t get sick or die waiting for a vaccine,” Snyder said.