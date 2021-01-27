BALDWIN -- St. Croix County will close its free drive-through testing at the highway facility in Baldwin after Thursday, Jan. 28, according to a news release.

The county originally planned to keep the site open until March 4, but a decline in numbers of tests administered at the site led it to close early.

READ MORE: UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing sites, including UWRF | Pierce County eases indoor gatherings limit, but cautions COVID-19 activity remains high

Options to get tested are still available. Testing locations can be found at sccwi.gov. The Wisconsin Department of Health is also offering free at-home collection kits.

St. Croix County Public Health encourages everyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus to get tested.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

About testing locations

St. Croix County has partnered with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing. Regular events have been held in Somerset, Hammond and Baldwin since Oct. 22. Two additional sites were held in River Falls and Baldwin early in the pandemic.

To date, 2,861 COVID-19 tests have been administered at these locations. The county expressed thanks to the national guard, county emergency management, highway department and local fire and EMS who made the testing locations possible.

Current numbers

As of Jan. 26, the county has had 7,462 positive cases. The current 7-day average of people testing positive is 24%. There have been 44 total deaths, and currently 5 hospitalizations.

As of Jan. 26, 5,169 people have been vaccinated in the county.